Prisoner donates earning to coronavirusrelief in Kerala

While prisons in Kerala have been actively involved in the fight against COVID-19 by providing masks and sanitisers, a prisoner in the state has gone a step ahead by donating Rs 10,000 from his earnings from prison to the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund.

Suresh, a native of Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, has been a remand prisoner at the Thrissur district prison in central Kerala since 2017 December. He handed over his donation to Thrissur district collector S Shanavas the other day.

Suresh, who was a scarp dealer, was held after banned drugs were recovered from him. Suresh's version was that some pharmaceutical firm abandoned the medicines and he took it with the intention of extracting aluminium contents from the packets. Soon after he landed in jail, his wife died due to pregnancy related complications.

District prison superintended Salim said that no one used to come to meet Suresh and he also did not send earnings from the prison to any relatives. Recently he shared the desire to contribute Rs 10,000 from his earnings for COVID-19 relief activities.

Though remand prisoners are not normally put to any sort of work in prisons, Suresh requested for doing some job. Hence, he was engaged in cleaning and agriculture work in the prison premises.

Salim said that after Suresh's decision to contribute to COVID-19 relief received much appreciation, some more prisoners also seem to be thinking on similar lines.