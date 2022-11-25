Private bus overturns in Kerala; several injured

Several people sustained injuries in an accident after the driver of a private bus lost control and the vehicle overturned in Kondazhi in this central Kerala district on Friday.
There were several passengers including women and school and college students in the bus when it met with the accident but none of them suffered any critical injuries, police said. "Some passengers suffered fractures and some others had head injuries. Over 20 persons are now under treatment in the government medical college," a police official said.
The incident happened when the driver of the bus gave space to another vehicle to pass through a narrow road. Local people and police soon rushed the injured people to the nearby hospitals and the condition of all of them is stable as of now, police added.
