Private hospitals agree to allot 50% of beds to coronavirus cases in Telangana

T'gana: Pvt hospitals to allot 50% beds to Covid cases

  • Aug 13 2020, 22:42 ist
Corporate hospitals in Telangana have agreed to reserve 50 per cent of their beds to patients referred by the state government for Covid-19 treatment.

State Health Minister E Rajender, who held a meeting with representatives of the corporate hospitals, has instructed them to meet the director of Public Health to work out the modalities, an official press release said on Thursday. The Health Minister Rajender conveyed his gratitude to the corporate hospitals which have agreed to allot 50 per cent of their bed capacity to government-referred patients," the release said.

The allocation of the beds to the patients would be done by a special app, it said. The Minister had earlier said stringent action would be taken on private hospitals allegedly charging exorbitant prices from the virus patients. The government had also issued notices to errant hospitals.

