Private Member bill seeks timeframe for Governor to decide on bills

With the DMK accusing Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi of “sitting on” important legislation, the party’s Rajya Sabha MP, P Wilson, on Friday moved a Private Members’ Bill seeking to amend the constitution to mandate a time frame to the Governor to decide on a bill passed by the Assembly.

Wilson moved the Constitution (Amendment) Act, 2022 in the Rajya Sabha seeking to amend Article 200 which bestows on the Governor the power to provide assent to the Bills passed by the State Legislature. “However, the Constitution does not prescribe a time limit for the Governor to assent, withhold assent or reserve the Bill for the consideration of the President,” Wilson said in the Bill.

Contending that as the constitutional head of the state, the Governor owes a responsibility to the people of the State by performing his “duties within a reasonable time frame.” He said in the recent past, there have been several instances of Governors sitting over Bills passed by the State Legislature for an inordinate amount of time, without deciding one way or the other.

“In some cases, even when ex-facie the Bill has to be reserved for the consideration of the President, the Governors have taken a long time to do so. This defeats the will of the people since the State Legislature represents the mandate of the people,” the Bill said.

Contending that the absence of a time limit in Article 200 gives the Governor unbridled power to arbitrarily delay the fate of a Bill, the private member bill mooted by Wilson bats for an amendment to “balance the interest of the people and also provide sufficient time to the Governor to take an informed decision.”

“It is, therefore, proposed to amend Article 200 of the Constitution to prescribe a time limit to the Governor for providing/withholding his assent to the Bill or reservation of such Bill for the consideration of the President of India,” the Bill said.

The DMK has been raising the issue of Governors sitting on bills passed by the state assemblies for the past few months –Governor Ravi returned a Bill passed by the state assembly in September on February 1 which was re-enacted on February 8. However, the DMK says the governor has not yet forwarded the fresh bill for President’s consideration.

