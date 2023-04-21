Private schools in Kerala aggrieved over move to regulate fee

Managements of the 5,000-odd private schools in Kerala are aggrieved over a move by Kerala government to regulate the school fee.

The Kerala government informed the High Court the other day that a three-tier fee regulatory system for private schools will be introduced.

Aggrieved over the move, representatives of private school managements in the state are planning to meet the state general education minister V Sivankutty on Monday to urge him not to impose fee regulatory mechanism. School managements are planning to fight the move legally also.

Also Read: Kerala model for school modernisation being replicated in J&K

A public interest litigation filed by an individual against the collection of full fee by a private school during online classes owing to Covid had led to the litigation. The state government informed that a three-tier fee regulatory system would be implemented. It would comprise of school-level, district-level and state-level regulatory committees.

Kerala Recognised School Management Association general secretary Anand Kannasa said that the private schools were meeting entire expenses and ensuring quality education as well as other skills to students. Hence there was no justification for imposing any regulation on the fees.

"There is no compulsion on any parents to send their children to private schools. There are adequate number of government and aided schools in the state. Even then, if parents send their children to private schools it is due to the quality of education and other positive factors," said Kannasa.

There are over 5,000 private schools in the state including those following CBSE and those affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations. Around ten lakh students are studying in private schools.