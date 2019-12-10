Probe into Kerala violinist's death referred to CBI

The Kerala government has referred the investigation into the death of renowned violinist Balabhaskar to the CBI.

Balabhaskar, 40, and his two-year-old daughter, Thejaswani Bala, were killed in a road accident in Thiruvananthapuram during the early hours of September 25 last year. His parents had raised foul play behind the car accident following which, the government decided to refer the case to the CBI.

While Balabhaskar's driver Arjun has stated that Balabhaskar was driving the car when it rammed into a tree, his wife Lakshmi claimed that Arjun was driving the car. Both Arjun and Lakhmi also suffered serious injuries in the accident. The involvement of some associates of Balabhaskar in a gold smuggling case added to the mystery.