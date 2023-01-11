Probe into skit at Kerala youth fest

Probe into skit at Kerala youth fest

The Kerala Education Minister said the theatre group that created the skit would not be allowed at any cultural fests of government in future

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jan 11 2023, 05:56 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2023, 05:56 ist
Scene from skit at Kerala youth fest. Credit: Special Arrangement

While the left-front government in Kerala has initiated a probe into the controversial skit during the recently concluded school youth festival, the skit makers embarrassed the government by stating that a minister had even appreciated the skit.

The skit presented at the inaugural function of the school youth festival at Kozhikode depicted a person dressed up in a Muslim attire as a terrorist. This triggered allegations of deliberate attempts by Sangh Parivar outfits to frame Muslims in a bad light. Even Kerala tourism minister Mohamed Riyas sought a probe into the skit.

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty on Tuesday said that the government did not subscribe to the skit and a probe would be initiated. He also added that the theatre group that created the skit would not be allowed at any cultural fests of government in future.

However, the Matha theatre group that staged the skit alleged dubious intentions behind the campaign. The skit director Kanakadas told the media that even the tourism minister, who is now flaying the skit, had initially appreciated the skit and congratulated the team members. He also said that the team earlier played skits at CPM's events and it did not have any political affiliations.

