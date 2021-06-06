Probe on into BJP allegedly bribing BSP's Manjeshwar candidate Sundara to withdraw nomination

BJP in Kerala is already caught up in election fund rows and now has fresh trouble to deal with. BSP candidate in the Kerala Assembly polls at Manjeshwar, Sundara, who withdrew his nomination at the last minute, has alleged that BJP gave him Rs 2 lakh and offered a wine shop licence to do so.

The Badiadka police in Kasaragod has launched a probe into the allegation. Police will also give him protection as he has complained of threats from BJP leaders.

Sundara's nomination withdrawal was much highlighted by BJP during the election campaign as he had secured around 465 votes in the 2016 assembly elections and defeated BJP leader K Surendran by just 89 votes.

Sundara was considered a namesake candidate by the BJP. The saffron party made an all-out effort at Manjeswar this time to boost Surendran's chances of winning. However, a strong consolidation of minority communities is considered to have led to Surendran's defeat once again. Indian Union Muslim League's A K M Ashraf won by a margin of 745 votes.

While BJP leaders in Kasaragod denied the allegation of bribing Sundara, the latter reportedly told the police that a picture posted by some BJP leaders with him was taken after bribing him. The police initiated the probe based on a couple of petitions.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders have backed Surendran who is also facing allegations related to the suspected Rs. 3.5 crore hawala money transaction as well as giving Rs. 5 lakh to tribal leader C K Janu for contesting the elections under the NDA banner.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan and BJP former state president Kummanam Rajasekharan said that the ongoing police probe into the suspected hawala money transfer is politically motivated. "The CPM and the Congress are trying to defame the party's state president," he alleged.

Though a meeting of BJP's core committee was scheduled to be held at a hotel in Kochi on Sunday, the police denied permission to it citing Covid-19 protocol.

The BJP leaders alleged that it was also a politically motivated action. The leaders later met at the party district office.