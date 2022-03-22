Probe underway with Lankans who tried to enter India

Six Sri Lankan nationals who allegedly entered the country illegally and were left stranded at mid-sea have been rescued on Tuesday and being interrogated by the Coast Guard, officials said.

Among the six, three children were present as they attempted to land at Dhanushkodi here by a boat but were disembarked midway and left stranded at a sand dune by the man who brought them here illegally, they said.

Following a tip-off from the police, the Coast Guard rescued them and brought them ashore where an enquiry was on, they added.

