Prosperity after Mann Ki Baat puts Kerala man in trouble

An aged, differently-abled person in Kerala, who was in the news after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated him for collecting abandoned plastic bottles from the famed Vembanad lake, is again in the news- but this time for reasons due to prosperity.

Rajappan, a native of Manjadikari near the popular tourist spot Kumarakom in Kottayam district, was flooded with assistance after his plight was highlighted by the Prime Minister in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address in January. He has now lodged a police complaint alleging that his sister siphoned off Rs. 5 lakh from his account. Based on Rajappan's complaint the police registered a case and started an investigation.

PM Modi, in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address, had said that Rajappan's commitment to cleanliness despite being paralysed should be an inspiration to all.

Both legs of Rajappan, who is now around 70, got paralysed in childhood owing to polio. He used to move around using his hands. He has been eking out a living by collecting plastic bottles abandoned by tourists in the Vembanad lake and selling them to scrap vendors.

After his plight was highlighted by the Prime Minister, Rajappan was learnt to have received around Rs. 20 lakh and two boats as assistance from various quarters, even from abroad. The account was learnt to be opened afterwards.

The other day Rajappan gave a petition to Kottayam district police chief D Shilpa alleging that his sister siphoned off Rs. 5 lakh from their joint account.

Kumarakom police station house officer Saji Kumar told DH that a cheating case was registered based on the petition and the account details were sought from the bank. After receiving the details further investigation would be carried out.

Local sources said that there was a dispute among the family members over constructing a house for Rajappan. His sister was allegedly demanding money for giving land to him. She was made a joint account holder as Rajappan had difficulties in operating the account owing to deformities.