Prostitution racket that constructed hide-outs busted

In a joint operation, Mysuru based Odanadi Seva Trust and Mandya Police bust a hi-tech prostitution racket and arrested a man, who was constructing hide-outs to escape during emergencies such as police raids, at Naguvanahalli, in Sriangapatna taluk, in the district, recently.

The Police, led by Superintendent of Police K Parashuram and the volunteers of Odanadi raided a homestay, rescued three women from the racket and arrested a total of 11 people.

The Police have arrested one ‘Escape Babu’, of Harihara, in Davanagere District, for designing and constructing hide-outs inside the homestay. According to the Police, Mahesh and Kiran were running a prostitution racket in a homestay. Escape Babu, also a contractor, was designing a hide-out. The Police raided the homestay when Babu was constructing the hide-out.

Babu is a professional designer of hide-outs and he has done such works in several parts of the state. He has developed hideouts at showcases, underground drains, bathrooms, under the TV stand, toilets and other places. Babu has worked at several lodges, houses, homestays and other places to run prostitution racket.

Babu along with his assistant construct the hide-outs during night hours and they used to offer puja before starting the work.

According to the authorities of Odanadi Seva Trust, an NGO working for the welfare of sex workers, Babu was active from last several years but, no one, including Police, had seen his face earlier. Though he is a construction worker, he used to take up only such hide-out works. Babu has worked in Kodagu, Bidar, Mangaluru and other places in the state. Mahesh is a habitual offender and he is facing eight cases of immoral trafficking.