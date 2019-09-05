Protection to non striking employees of Muthoot Fin: HC

The Kerala High Court has ordered that employees of Muthoot Finance who turn up for work should not be blocked from entering the offices by striking employees or trade union activists.

Considering a petition filed by a section of non-striking employees of the leading gold financing firm on Thursday, the High Court also directed the police to ensure adequate protection to the employees.

The Muthoot Finance management had earlier said that out of the 650 odd branches in Kerala, over 300 were unable to function over the last couple of weeks owing to the strike.

It said that the branches might be closed in a phased manner and steps to close 15 branches were already initiated.

The Kerala government is scheduled to hold talks with the management and employees on Monday.