Protest against burial of priest's body in Kerala as 82 more COVID-19 positive cases reported

Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jun 03 2020, 21:20 ist
The funeral of a priest who died due to COVID-19 in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday was affected owing to local protests.

Father K G Varghese, 77, of Thiruvananthapuram, died on Tuesday. A section of local people objected to the burial of the priest's body at a church cemetery in the city on Wednesday. Authorities were trying to sort out the issue until late in the evening.

The exact source of COVID-19 infection of the priest could not be traced yet. Over a dozen doctors of a government hospital in the city were advised to remain home quarantine as the priest recently took treatment following an accident.

Meanwhile, eighty-two more persons were tested COVID-19 positive in Kerala on Wednesday of which 72 were from abroad and other countries and five were health workers. Five got infected through local contacts. At present 832 persons were under treatment in Kerala, while 651 recovered and 11 died.

