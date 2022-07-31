Protest against Church of South India bishop turns violent in Kerala

A protest march taken out on Sunday by a section of believers and priests against the Church of South India's South Kerala diocese bishop Dharmaraj Rasalam in Thiruvananthapuram turned violent.

Rasalam and other top officials of the diocese are facing an Enforcement Directorate's probe in connection with alleged collection of capitation fee for admissions to a medical college run by the diocese, as well as money laundering. A section of priests and believers were protesting against Rasalam, accusing him of financial irregularities.

On Sunday, hundreds of believers and priests took out protest march to the CSI church and Bishop's residence in Thiruvananthapuram, demanding Rasalam's resignation. The march turned violent after police set up barricades. The police lathicharged agitators after they tried to break the police barricades. Some suffered minor injuries. Several persons were taken into custody by the police.

ED on last Monday carried out raids at various premises of the diocese, including its headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram and office and residence of the Dr Somervell Memorial CSI Medical College director Bennet Abraham. Rasalam's attempt to leave the country was also foiled by the ED at the Thiruvananthapuram airport on Tuesday morning.