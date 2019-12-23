Protest against Karnataka CM in Thiruvananthapuram

A section of Youth Congress and KSU workers had shown black-flags at Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday evening.

The incident took place while Mr Yediyurappa was returning from Sree Padmanabha Swami temple to the Hotel near Thampanoor, where he is staying. The workers had shown black flags at him at two points raising slogans against CAA and police action at Mangaluru.

The police forcibly blocked them from proceeding towards the Chief Minister's vehicle. About 20 workers were arrested by the police. A case would be registered against them.

Mr Yediyurappa reached Thiruvananthapuram by Monday evening for the temple darshan. He is also scheduled to offer prayers at Sree Rajarajeswara Temple at Kannnur in North Kerala on Tuesday before returning to Karnataka.