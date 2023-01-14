Protest brewing in Wayanad over tiger killing farmer

A protest was brewing in Wayanad district in Kerala over the death of a farmer in an attack by a tiger on Thursday.

Apart from the hartal called by Congress and BJP, local people and the local church also joined the protest. The tiger had entered the human settlements at Puthussery near Mananthavady town. Agitated people said that the funeral of the tiger attack victim Thomas, 50, would be performed only after getting firm assurances from the authorities on curbing man-animal conflicts.

Meanwhile, efforts of the forest authorities to trace the tiger were yet to succeed. Divisional forest officer A Shajna said that though the footprints of the tiger were found its exact location could not be traced yet. The search will resume on Saturday.

The forest department decided to tranquilize the tiger after the local people staged a strong protest on Thursday.