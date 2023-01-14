Protest brewing in Wayanad over tiger killing farmer

Protest brewing in Wayanad over tiger killing farmer

Forest authorities were yet to trace the tiger

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jan 14 2023, 02:06 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2023, 02:06 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

A protest was brewing in Wayanad district in Kerala over the death of a farmer in an attack by a tiger on Thursday.

Apart from the hartal called by Congress and BJP, local people and the local church also joined the protest. The tiger had entered the human settlements at Puthussery near Mananthavady town. Agitated people said that the funeral of the tiger attack victim Thomas, 50, would be performed only after getting firm assurances from the authorities on curbing man-animal conflicts.

Meanwhile, efforts of the forest authorities to trace the tiger were yet to succeed. Divisional forest officer A Shajna said that though the footprints of the tiger were found its exact location could not be traced yet. The search will resume on Saturday.

The forest department decided to tranquilize the tiger after the local people staged a strong protest on Thursday.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
Tiger attack
tiger
India News

What's Brewing

Kerala in 'New York Times' 52 destinations for 2023

Kerala in 'New York Times' 52 destinations for 2023

The plight of Indian tennis: The whys, whats and hows

The plight of Indian tennis: The whys, whats and hows

Longest cruise Ganga Vilas to cost Rs 20L per person

Longest cruise Ganga Vilas to cost Rs 20L per person

Jharkhand mining case a 'crime thriller': HC

Jharkhand mining case a 'crime thriller': HC

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, dead at 54

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, dead at 54

Bread to Ganga jal: What Indians need within 10 mins

Bread to Ganga jal: What Indians need within 10 mins

 