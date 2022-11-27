Protest in Kerala church over unified mass procedure

A church under the Syro Malabar catholic church at Kochi in Kerala on Sunday witnessed tension over attempts to implement the unified procedure for mass services.

The St Mary's Cathedral Basilica under the Ernakulam Angamaly archdiocese witnessed the tension with apostolic administrator Archbishop Andrews Tazhath being blocked by a section of devotees opposing implementation of unified mass service.

Differences over implementing the unified mass service have been prevailing for one year. The synod decided that all churches would have to follow the uniform format for the mass with the priests facing the congregation during the introduction and conclusion of the masses and facing the altar during the main part of the mass. But a section was opposed to it and wanted to follow the practice of the priests facing the congregation throughout the mass.

On Sunday, a section of devotees locked the church's gate from inside to prevent the apostolic administrator from entering the church to implement the unified mass code. Another section in favour of the code tried to break the lock, leading to tension. The apostolic administrator who reached the spot could not enter the church, which is the headquarters of the Major Archeparchy of the Ernakulam Angamaly archdiocese.

The police later brought the situation under control.

The unified mass code could not be implemented at many churches under the Ernakulam Angamaly archdiocese despite directives from the Vatican. Similar tension was witnessed at many churches earlier also.