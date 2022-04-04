Protest over ESZ notification in Kerala

Protest over ecologically sensitive zone notification in Kerala

Sources said that the final notification would be issued after seeking the opinion of the people

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Apr 04 2022, 22:18 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2022, 22:18 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

People of four panchayats of Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram are up in arms over a recent ecological sensitive zone notification (ESZ).

According to a draft notification of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, 70.9 square kilometre area around the Peppara and Neyyar wildlife sanctuaries, on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram is being declared as ECZ.

Four panchayats in the region, Amboori, Kallikkad, Vithura and Aryand, will be affected by the move. There would be restrictions on various activities, ranging from quarrying to hotels in the region. Local people lamented that the livelihood of a large number of families would be affected.

An action council comprising local MLAs and CPM and Congress leaders was formed. On Monday, a hartal was observed in the region. The action council is also planning to move legally against the draft notification.

Sources said that the final notification would be issued after seeking the opinion of the people. Up to 60 days time was given to the people to raise objections.

Last year also the state witnessed a protest over a notification of the centre making a 3.4-kilometre area around the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary ESZ.

Kerala
environment
