Protest over elephant's death in Kerala temple

Kerala on Thursday witnessed an emotional protest by a section of people over the death of a 57-year-old elephant.

Vijayakrishnan, attached to the renowned Ambalapuzha Sree Krishnaswamy temple in Alappuzha district, died following an illness on Thursday morning.

A section of elephant lovers and devotees thronged the temple on hearing about the death of the tusker which had much fan-following. They alleged that lapses on part of the temple officials led to the death of the tusker.

Travancore Devaswom Board President N Vasu, who visited the spot, also faced a violent protest of the devotees and elephant lovers demanding immediate action against those responsible for the elephant's death. He was immediately shifted from the spot to avoid further untoward incidents. The devotees were preventing a funeral of the elephant's body demanding action.

Kerala Animal Welfare Board member M N Jayachandran told DH that there were complaints that the elephant was wounded in the leg which was infected. Even then, the tusker was paraded for temple festivals by the Devaswom authorities. Even as petitions were given to the authorities concerned about Vijayakrishnan, there were no interventions, he said.