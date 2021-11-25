Protests against police over woman's death in Kerala

Protests erupted in Kerala demanding action against a police officer allegedly responsible for the death of a young woman by suicide.

The police officer was also accused of trying to frame the woman as mentally ill.

Mofiya Parveen, 22, of Aluva in Ernakulam district, was found hanging in her house on Monday. In a note recovered from her house, the local circle inspector, her husband and his parents were held responsible for forcing her to take the extreme step.

Congress activists were staging violent protests at Aluva over the last two days demanding immediate suspension of circle inspector C L Sudheer as the decease woman's parents alleged that the circle inspector mentally harassed her and did not act properly on her domestic violence petition.

On Thursday, a group of law students, who were classmates of Mofiya, also staged a protest and later they were held by the police.

Though Mofiya's husband and parents were arrested on Wednesday following the protest, the action against the cop was limited to shifting him from the charge of the Aluva police station following violent protest by Congress activists.

Mofiya's parents said that the police officer tried to frame her as a mentally ill person after she was summoned to the station. Though Mofiya filed a domestic violence petition, the circle inspector allegedly insulted her in front of her husband.

Police sources said that an inquiry report against the circle inspector was forwarded to the higherups and action against him was likely to be taken soon.

Mofiya was learnt to have filed the domestic violence petition about a month back. The circle inspector summoned both Mofiya and her husband and an altercation reportedly broke out between the two and the circle inspector allegedly mentally tortured her and her parents. She ended life by suicide on that day.

Check out DH's latest videos: