Protests, chilli spray greet women on way to Sabarimala

The Kerala police on Tuesday denied protection to gender rights activist Trupti Desai during her bid to visit the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala amid strong protests by Hindu activists, who also attacked another woman on Desai’s team with chilli spray.

The police didn’t allow Desai to proceed to the hill shrine in view of the Kerala government’s decision not to allow women in the 10-50 age group until the Supreme Court’s larger bench takes a decision on the matter.

The police also didn’t allow Desai to proceed on her own in the wake of protests by Hindu groups who gathered at the police commissioner’s office in Kochi where Desai had reached seeking protection, straight after landing at the airport.

The Bhumata Brigade leader, along with five others, arrived from Pune around 4.30 am. After police at the airport rejected her request for security, she reached the police commissioner’s office. Soon, scores of Hindu activists gathered outside the building in protest.

The day witnessed tense moments when Bindu Ammini, another activist from Kerala who had entered the temple earlier this year, was attacked with chilli spray. Ammini was at the commissioner’s office to extend support to Desai.

The accused, identified as Sreenath of Hindu Helpline, a voluntary outfit, was nabbed by the police.

Ammini was taken to hospital and later shifted to an undisclosed place. She is planning to file a contempt case against the government for not providing protection to women wanting to visit Sabarimala.

Kochi additional commissioner DIG K P Philip said Trupti Desai was clearly told that police would not provide security to them in view of the government’s stand. The police, however, offered them security up to the airport to return to Pune, he said.

Police sources said that if Desai and others make any attempt to proceed to Sabarimala, the option of preventive arrest to avoid law and order problem would be exercised.

The team remained at the commissioner’s office, while the Hindu activists called off their protest by noon after police conveyed that the women would not be allowed to proceed to Sabarimala.

Desai earlier told a section of media that she chose Tuesday for the temple visit as it was the Constitution Day. The Constitution gives the right of equality and right to pray, which were being denied at Sabarimala, she said.

This is Desai's second attempt to visit the hill shrine. After the Supreme Court lifted the ban on entry of women in the 10-50 age to the temple last year, she had come to visit the temple in November but could not come out of the airport owing to stiff resistance by hundreds of Hindu activists.