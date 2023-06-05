Protests, concerns mar Kerala's internet penetration and AI camera surveillance projects

Protests and concerns marred the launch of two major projects in Kerala - the Kerala Fibre Optic Network (K-FON) that aims at providing high speed internet connectivity to the weaker sections of the society, and the artificial-intelligence (AI) camera network for detecting traffic violations.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has launched the K-FON project, which was announced during his previous term as Chief Minister. Though the project aimed at providing high-speed internet connectivity to 20 lakh families from weaker sections, so far only around 2,105 households and 14,412 government institutions have gotten the K-FON connectivity.

Vijayan said during the commissioning on Monday that the government's objective of making the Internet a basic right was being achieved with the project.

Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front boycotted the commissioning of K-FON alleging corruption in awarding the work.

Meanwhile, the AI-based surveillance cameras that were commissioned earlier were being enforced from Monday.

The automated enforcement triggered concerns that carrying a child in two-wheelers along with the rider and the pillion rider could be treated as an offence. It would badly affect many families depending on two-wheelers. Even as the state sought relaxations, the Centre had clarified that no relaxation was possible.

State transport minister Antony Raju however said that the state government would not impose fines for carrying children below the age of 12 along with two adults in two-wheelers until further clarifications from the Centre come. On the initial day, around 28,000 violations were detected by the 700 odd cameras.

Alleging corruption in awarding the Rs. 230 crore project to private firms, the Opposition staged protests across the state. Protest meetings were also held near AI cameras at various parts of the state.