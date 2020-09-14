Protests continue against Kerala Minister K T Jaleel; 2 held for obstructing his convoy

Two Yuva Morcha activists were arrested for obstructing the convoy of Kerala Minister K T Jaleel with another car as part of their protest after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently recorded hisstatement over alleged FCRA violations.

Yuva Morcha activists Pravin (24), Vipin Raj (25) were arrested late on Sunday night for allegedly driving a car into the convoy, comprising the Higher Education Minister's car and his escort vehicle, while they were passing through Parippally on the National Highway near here.

"Two activists were apprehended. We have registered a case against them for obstructing the minister's convoy. We are probing the involvement of other persons," an officer from Paripally police station told P T I.

Police have registered a case under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 353 (assault or criminal force used to deter public servant from discharging his duty) among others.

The incident happened when the minister was on his way to the state capital after his quarantine period which he had spent at his residence in Malappuram.

Meanwhile, state fisheries minister J Mercykutty Amma lashed out at the opposition parties and said the "witchhunt for minister Jaleel has reached dangerous levels".

"Those who have done such an act are not unaware of the danger posed while obstructing a fast moving vehicle with another car. This is not any form of protest. This was part of a conspiracy to endanger his life. The Minister barely escaped," Mercykutty Amma said in a Facebook post.

Sunday was the third consecutive day of protests in various parts of the state by opposition parties demanding Jaleel's resignation.

Jaleel had appeared before the ED on Friday at Kochi in connection with alleged FCRA violation in accepting consignments of the Holy Quran brought from UAE through diplomatic channel and his statement was recorded.

Days after his appearance before the agency kicked up a storm in Kerala, Jaleel on Sunday said he was not prepared to reveal anything to those who were fabricating lies and spreading them.

"Lies and false stories are being spread each day without a prick to their conscience," he said in a Facebook post, in an apparent reference to the media.