Protests for sole capital: TDP chief Naidu condemns police action on Amaravati farmers

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has condemned the police lathi-charge on people rallying in support of the Maha-Padayatra of Amaravati farmers at Chadalavada in Prakasam district on Thursday.

The former Chief Minister slammed the Jaganmohan Reddy government for “conspiring to suppress” the ongoing agitation demanding to keep Amaravati as the only capital of Andhra Pradesh.

“It is apparent that the CM is worried by the massive response the Maha Padayatra is receiving. The YSRCP government is using the police to create hurdles for the Amaravati farmers' foot march at every step,” Naidu said.

Naidu said that the AP High Court orders allowing the peaceful march of farmers "are being violated with impunity."

Police are reportedly citing the model election code in place because of the MLC elections as the reason to restrict the gathering.

In yet another form of protest against CM Reddy's decision to strip Amaravati of its sole, mega capital status, farmers from the region had set out on a 45 day long march – Maha Padayatra - to Tirupati.

Themed as “Nyayasthanam (high court) to Devasthanam (temple),” the march would culminate in the temple town by 17 December.

It was on 17 December 2019 that Reddy had first unveiled his controversial plan of three capitals for the state in the Andhra Pradesh assembly. The Amaravati farmers have been agitating since that day with their 'One State - One Capital' demand.

The previous Chandrababu Naidu government had in 2015 pooled about 33,000 acres of fertile land from the Amaravati farmers to build a mega capital.

In 2020, the YSRCP government brought in two legislations – one stripping Amaravati of its sole capital status and other to establish the executive capital at Visakhapatnam, judiciary in Kurnool with Amaravati remaining only as the legislative capital.

However, Reddy's capital shift is on hold following the directions of the Andhra Pradesh high court.

The farmer's protest march now is from Amaravati where the High Court is located to Tirupati, the abode of Lord Venkateshwara, one of the most revered deities in AP.

The campaign has received the support of TDP, Congress, Left and other parties. On Thursday, 11th day, it reached Naguluppulapadu mandal where the police action took place. Some of the protestors suffered injuries.

