Protests in Andhra Pradesh over reshaping of districts; local sentiments disregarded, people say

The Jaganmohan Reddy government's move to carve 13 new districts is met with protests in several parts of Andhra Pradesh.

While people in some areas are agitated over their long-standing demands being ignored, some are opposed to their region attached with far off district headquarters.

Emotions are running high especially in Reddy's home turf Rajampeta. A rally was taken out in the town on Thursday, with sizable participation of students, opposing their inclusion in the newly proposed Annamayya district with Rayachoti as headquarters.

According to a gazette notification issued on Wednesday, Rajampeta revenue division from existing Kadapa and Madanapalle from existing Chittoor districts would form part of Annamayya district.

Rajampeta people are also agitated as the name – Tallapaka Annamayya, a 15th-century saint and composer of hymns in praise of Lord Venkateshwara – has closer association with them. Tallapaka village is just a few kms away from Rajampet.

Also read: Jaganmohan government notifies creation of 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh

People in Madanapalle are also protesting, demanding that their town be made the district HQ.

While there is a demand to make Markapuram a separate district, the revenue division was retained in the Prakasam district. Penamaluru, Gannavaram people, who are closer to Vijayawada, are furious that they are clubbed with far off Machilipatnam.

Such objections are being raised in north coastal Andhra too.

Actor turned politician and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna stated that Hindupur should be made the centre of Sri Satyasai district.

Vijay Kumar, secretary, AP planning department said that the districts were reshaped keeping aspects like population, area, distance from headquarters and future development potential in view. Objections can be brought to the government notice within 30 days from Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the opposition Telugu Desam Party described the district reorganisation as ruling YSRCP's “political game,” to divert attention from public resentment over various issues and problems in the state. TDP leaders said that notifications were issued overnight with total disregard for the sentiments of the people concerned.

Check out latest videos from DH: