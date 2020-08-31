Protests intensify against Kerala PSC for action against candidates who criticise the commission

The protests are mounting against the Kerala Public Service Commission over its recent decision to take action against candidates for criticising the commission in the open as well the suicide of a candidate allegedly over delay in recruitment.

While eminent personalities had also flayed PSC's decision to launch a probe and debar candidates for raising serious allegations and criticisms against the commission, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan even backed the PSC's stand. Any actions that affect the credibility of PSC could not be tolerated, Vijayan said.

On Monday the commission witnessed violent protests, which senior Congress leaders including opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, Kerala PSC president Mullappally Ramachandran and former chief minister and AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy fasted protesting against the PSC.

The commission last week issued a statement that a section of candidates was accusing the commission through the media alleging of delay in recruitment form the rank list for staff nurses in Kasargod district even as they were aware that the delay was due to a court directive. Hence the candidates would be debarred from PSC selection procedures and a probe by the internal vigilance would be launched. An order debarring two other candidates for similar charges also surfaced.

While PSC chairman M K Sakeer maintained that the commission took steps only as per the norms after the action against candidates triggered strong resentment the commission softened its stand by clarifying that action against candidates would be on the basis of inquiry only.

Among the eminent personalities who criticised the PSC decision included noted writer N S Madhavan who tweeted that the Constitution didn't allow the commission to shut doors on anyone. If they have any grievance, they should file an FIR or defamation case and not this, he said. Former chairman of PSC K S Radhakrishnan also flayed that taking action against candidates criticising the commission would only lower the credibility of the commission. Instead, the commission should look into the facts of the criticism, he said.

The fresh criticisms against the commission got ignited mainly with the backdoor appointment to government organisations that came to focus as gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh who lacked basic qualifications also got placement to a key post-Kerala State IT Infrastructure Limited, an organisation under the IT department, which is a portfolio of the Chief Minister.

The protests against the commission got fueled further as a youth ended life in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday alleging delay in recruitment despite securing rank 77 in the selection list for job in state excise department. The protests turned violent on Monday after Youth Congress workers and DYFI activist clashed in front of the commission on Monday.