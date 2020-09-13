Protests mark Kerala minister K T Jaleel's travel

Protests by opposition parties marked the travel of Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel from his home at Valancherry in Malappuram district to his official residence in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Over a dozen violent demonstrations were witnessed along the minister's over 300-kilometre travel by road on Sunday. The protests demanding the minister's resignation were continuing in front of his official residence late into the night. Some activists were injured in police action.

Jaleel, who was quizzed by Enforcement Directorate on Friday, came out of his house for the first time on Sunday after the news of his questioning came out. Congress, BJP, Youth Congress and Yuva Morcha workers had shown black flags at the minister at many parts of his journey. Attempts were reportedly made to throw rotten eggs at the minister on the way. The police managed to overpower the protesters and ensured safe travel for the minister.

Jaleel, who made a social media post accusing the media of presenting baseless news about his involvement in the gold smuggling case, told the media that he would react only on social media.

Jaleel was quizzed mainly in connection with accepting Ramadan relief food kits and Quran from UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram through diplomatic baggage. It came to light during a probe by customs into the smuggling of gold through diplomatic baggage from UAE to Kerala. The minister was justifying the act as a customary gesture only, while the central agencies are probing into the alleged violations of foreign contribution regulation and protocol norms.

Despite the mounting demand for the minister's resignation, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was yet to react.