Protests over razing of homes in Chennai locality

The residents of Govindasamy Nagar in Chennai's R.A. Puram on Tuesday were protesting against the razing of their homes by using bulldozers without providing proper alternative arrangements.

The residents told IANS that of the 259 houses in the colony 40 were razed on Monday and the demolition was continuing.

A domestic help Saraswati, who is a resident of the colony, while speaking to IANS said, "The officials came to our place and despite our protests, they razed the buildings without providing us proper alternate arrangements."

She said that the officials came with the police and they had promised that they would hear us out but nothing happened and they razed the homes in no time.

Saraswati told IANS that they had been promised five days for vacating, but the authorities "just bulldozed everything".

Kondandapani, a worker, said that his home was razed by the water authority department officials even after the other government departments had promised to take a few more days for the residents to vacate.

He said, "Students are writing the board exams for Classes 10, 11 and 12. We had pleaded with the officials to give us time till exams of the students are over."

Seethammal, another resident, said that a Supreme Court had posted a contempt of court case filed by the resident association for July 12 and that there was no reason for the authorities to carry out the eviction hurriedly.

Speaking to IANS she said, "The authorities are asking us to move to far-off places like Perumbakkam, Seemanchery which are not well connected with the city."

The residents are sore that the authorities are not following the Supreme court directive that the evicted people must be provided alternative housing arrangements within the city itself.

