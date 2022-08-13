PTR’s car attacked with slipper; six BJP functionaries arrested

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister P T R Palanivel Thiaga Rajan’s official vehicle was attacked Saturday when a group of BJP workers threw a slipper at the car outside the Madurai Airport. The minister was returning after paying his last respects to Rifleman D Lakshmanan who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

After the attack created an uproar, the Madurai Police arrested six BJP functionaries and said they are on the lookout for many others who were involved in the attack. Videos captured by television channels showed BJP supporters blocking Thiaga Rajan’s car and the patrol vehicle as they got out of the Madurai Airport. The footage also showed a slipper being thrown at the vehicle and it is landing on the front part of the car.

Sources told DH that the BJP cadre protested against Thiaga Rajan after he objected to a large number of the party supporters gathering at the airport premises where a military salute was being given to Lakshmanan. TN BJP chief K Annamalai also paid his last respects to Lakshman’s body before it was taken to his native village for last rites.

“Annamalai broke military protocols for a photo opportunity. Last respects are only done by regiment. Annamalai wanted a photo opportunity with the body. He has posted this picture at the service. He should have paid respects in the house or village, not at the military service,” a government source said.

The attack triggered a volley of reactions from DMK leaders and those belonging to alliance partners like Congress. DMK workers also protested against BJP workers by staging a dharna at the Madurai Junction railway station.

This is the latest incident of friction between the DMK and BJP cadres – two days back, they clashed in Coimbatore over a banner.