PTR to present DMK government's first full-fledged Tamil Nadu Budget on Friday

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister P T R Palanivel Thiaga Rajan will on Friday present the 10-month-old DMK Government’s first full-fledged Budget, with all eyes on whether “deeper reforms” to correct the state’s “debt overhang” — as promised by him last year — will be taken up.

The expectations from Thiaga Rajan, a former top banker who has worked with global financial institutions, are high. While a section wants reforms to set right the state’s precarious financial position, another section is waiting to see whether the Budget allots funds to implement some of the key poll promises of the DMK like reduction in fuel prices.

Tamil Nadu’s overall debt stands at over Rs 5 lakh crore and the DMK has promised to “reverse” the trend with better financial management. A White Paper released by the DMK dispensation in 2021 had blamed non-rectification of “structural flaws in governance” in a “timely manner” for the state’s dire fiscal situation.

While presenting his first Budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal in August last year, Thiaga Rajan had listed increasing the tax GSDP ratio, restructuring the Commercial Taxes Department to plug the “loopholes” and increasing the revenue of the Registration department as some of his top priorities.

“The results of 10 months’ work can be seen in tomorrow's Budget,” Thiaga Rajan wrote on Twitter Thursday, underlining that the core of the government’s policy is linking political ideology to the clarity of strategic vision, and professional and disciplined execution.

In the past 10 months, Thiaga Rajan had said on several occasions, the Finance Department has been working to address several structural issues in terms of revenue deficit and that more measures may be on the anvil in the Budget.

As the White Paper advocated wider reforms and pointed out that several tax rates remained the same for about a decade, the big question is whether the Finance Minister will bite the bullet and announce an increase in property and water tax and effect a hike in electricity consumption charges.

The Budget will be keenly watched by the people to see whether the DMK will fulfil its poll promise of reducing the price of diesel by Rs 4 and petrol by Rs 2 (the promise of reducing petrol price by Rs 5 was partially fulfilled when it was slashed by Rs 3 in 2021) and Rs 1,000 for women heads of households.

Another component that needs to be looked at is revenue deficit which has become a recurring phenomenon since 2013 and it is to be seen whether this will change in 2022. To shore up the revenue, the government is in the process of revamping tax administration in the Commercial Taxes, Registration, Motor Vehicle Tax and State Excise Departments.

The White Paper had projected the overall outstanding debt of the state at Rs 5.7 lakh crore as of March 31, 2022, which means the burden on every citizen in the state is around Rs 70,000. If one adds the debt that the transport corporations and electricity department have accumulated over the years, the burden is pegged to be at Rs 1.10 lakh for every citizen, according to the white paper.

