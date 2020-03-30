Puducherry lockdown: AINRC to miss assembly session

Puducherry: AINRC supports Vote on Account Bill, refuses to attend session amid coronavirus lockdown

PTI
PTI, Puducherry,
  • Mar 30 2020, 10:18 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2020, 10:18 ist
Representative photo (Credit: iStock)

Citing the coronavirus lockdown, the opposition AINRC said it will not participate in the assembly proceedings scheduled for Monday to adopt vote on account bill, but it backed the financial measure.

Announcing this in a statement on Sunday, Leader of the opposition and former chief minister N Rangasamay said there was already a clear advisory that there should be social distancing and gathering of more people was banned by the prohibitory order implemented under section 144.

Legislators from outlying region of Karaikal would also find it difficult to reach Puducherry in view of lockdown. He said the assembly should have been convened some three weeks ago to adopt the full-fledged budget. "Our party, however, supports unanimous adoption of the Vote on Account Bill to earmark funds for the first few months of the new fiscal (2020-2021) commencing on April 1," he said.

When a session was convened not less than 500 peoples would gather on the premises of the assembly, he added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Puducherry
India
Coronavirus lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Lockdown: Over 90 cities record minimal air pollution

Lockdown: Over 90 cities record minimal air pollution

COVID-19: India's airline industry may face insolvency

COVID-19: India's airline industry may face insolvency

COVID-19: Is it time we move to collaborative robots?

COVID-19: Is it time we move to collaborative robots?

Coronavirus: Bonding in the times of social distancing

Coronavirus: Bonding in the times of social distancing

 