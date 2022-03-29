Puducherry CM to table Vote on Account in Assembly

Puducherry CM to table Vote on Account in Assembly on Wednesday

PTI
PTI, Puducherry,
  • Mar 29 2022, 18:16 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2022, 18:16 ist
Puducherry CM N Rangasamy. Credit: PTI File Photo

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy will table the Vote on Account (Appropriation) Bill in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. The House held a very brief session lasting fifteen minutes on February 23 and Speaker R Selvam had adjourned the session then.

The assembly has been reconvened for a brief session now.

Official sources told PTI that a full-fledged budget would be presented a few months later. The territorial government had forwarded its budget proposals to the Centre for approval and the nod was awaited, sources added.

A vote on Account for appropriating funds to government departments to meet their routine expenditure for the next few months of the fiscal 2022-2023 would be tabled in the House by the Chief Minister, who holds the Finance portfolio.

The party-wise break up in the House having 30 elected and three nominated members is: AINRC: 10, Bharatiya Janata Party, an ally of the AINRC: 6, Independents: 6, nominated members: 3 and on the opposition side DMK has six members and the Congress two.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Puducherry
N Rangasamy
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kohli retains top spot as most valued celebrity brand

Kohli retains top spot as most valued celebrity brand

Ticket sales of Chris Rock's shows soar after slap

Ticket sales of Chris Rock's shows soar after slap

10 optical illusion make-ups that left netizens amazed

10 optical illusion make-ups that left netizens amazed

Williams will not forget the Oscars, for wrong reasons

Williams will not forget the Oscars, for wrong reasons

More violence awaits woman refugees fleeing Ukraine

More violence awaits woman refugees fleeing Ukraine

Ultra-processed foods are trashing our health & planet

Ultra-processed foods are trashing our health & planet

 