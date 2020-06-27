Pondy CM's office to shut as staff tests Covid-19 +ve

Puducherry CM's V Narayanasamy office to shut as staff tests Covid-19 positive

PTI
PTI, Puducherry,
  • Jun 27 2020, 17:35 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2020, 17:35 ist

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said here on Saturday his office would be closed for the next two days as one of his staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The affected person was admitted to the government hospital on Friday. The Chief Minister told newsmen through a video that the person was among the 87 people who were identified as COVID- 19 positives at the end of testing of samples during the last 24 hours.

Narayanasamy said his office was sprayed with disinfectant to prevent the possible spread of the pandemic. He appealed to the people not to visit the Assembly, which houses his office, in view of a staff member being a COVID-19 patient. The total number of people hit by the virus in the union territory so far is 619 with the fatalities remaining at 10.

V Narayanasamy
Puducherry
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

