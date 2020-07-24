Puducherry Covid-19 tally climbs to 2,513; 97 new cases

Puducherry on Friday reported 97 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall tally in the union territory to 2,513.

As many as 83 patients were discharged during the last 24 hours, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

He said with the identification of 97 fresh cases at the end of testing of 647 samples, the total number of Covid- 19 cases in Puducherry stood at 2,513 after the transfer of four cases to Tamil Nadu account.

Kumar further said the total number of active cases was 996 while 1,483 patients had recovered and been discharged so far from hospitals in the union territory.

Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on July 24

The fatalities remained at 34 as no death was reported during the last 24 hours, the Health Department Director said.

While 906 active cases were reported from hospitals in Puducherry, Karaikal had 52, followed by Yanam (37) and Mahe region (1).

The rate of positivity after identification of 97 fresh cases after testing of 647 samples was 14.9 percent and the fatality rate was 1.4 percent.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

So far 33,658 samples were tested and it was found that 30,648 samples tested negative and results of the examination of remaining samples were awaited, he said.

As many as 83 patients (82 from Puducherry and one from Karaikal) were discharged during the last 24 hours.