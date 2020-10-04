Puducherry: Doctors, nurses call off 2 day stir after CM's intervention

Healthcare services in the Union Territory resumed on Sunday after doctors, nurses and staff of government hospitals called off their two-day sit-in strike following Chief Minister V Narayanasamy's intervention.

They had gone on strike since Friday, demanding action against an Inspector and his relatives for allegedly assaulting a duty doctor and a nurse after his 80-year-old father died at the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital a few days ago. The strike had hit health care services, except in Covid-19 designated hospitals.

The Chief Minister, at a meeting with representatives of the staff on Saturday night, assured them that cases would be registered under non-bailable sections of the IPC against the Inspector and his relatives. Initially, police had registered cases on a complaint from the medical superintendent, but the health staff demanded that they be booked under non-bailable sections.