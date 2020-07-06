Puducherry govt to buy more Covid-19 equipment for hospitals: CM

The Puducherry government on Monday decided to procure 5,000 more RT-PCR equipment to strengthen the infrastructure in a government-run hospital here and also in the government hospitals in the outlying regions.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy who reviewed the facilities in government hospitals in view of the spike in the number of Covid-19 cases. It was also decided to install thermal scanners in all the primary health centres, apart from the 5,000 RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) equipment for the hospitals.

Representatives of private medical college took part in the meeting, as the government is keen to associate them with its efforts to combat the pandemic, a press release said. Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao, Health Secretary T Arun and Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the Union Territory, the release said.