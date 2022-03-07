Puducherry has no new Covid cases for first time in 2 years

For the first time in the past two years since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Union Territory of Puducherry reported no fresh cases on Monday.

Puducherry Director of Health services in a statement said that in the past 24 hours 157 samples were tested but not a single person was found Covid-19 positive in all four regions of the territory.

The active cases in the Union Territory stood at 28 with 3 patients undergoing treatment at hospitals while 25 being treated at home.

The statement said that 11 persons were discharged after treatment and no deaths were reported. The overall recoveries, according to the Director of Health services, stood at 1,63,755 and 1,962 people died of the virus in the UT so far.

Puducherry has so far vaccinated 15,96,951 people. Of these 9,32,278 received their first dose of the vaccine and 6,52,024 were inoculated with the second dose. A total 12,649 people were administered booster doses.

The health department in the statement said that people should not lower the guard and directed them to continue adhering strictly to Covid protocols including wearing masks, safe distancing, hand hygiene, and doing away with unnecessary trips. People are also urged to take vaccination at the earliest.

