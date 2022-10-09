Puducherry L-G running parallel govt: AIADMK

'Puducherry L-G running parallel government by receiving petitions from public,' says AIADMK

AIADMK's A Anbalagan told reporters at the party office in Puducherry that 'the open house program of Soundararajan is an insult to the elected government'

PTI
PTI, Puducherry,
  • Oct 09 2022, 17:47 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2022, 17:47 ist
Tamilisai Soundararajan. Credit: PTI Photo

The AIADMK criticised Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday for "running a parallel government" with her current 'open house' session to accept petitions from public at Raj Nivas.

Puducherry East wing AIADMK's convenor A Anbalagan told reporters at the party office in Puducherry that "the open house program of Soundararajan is an insult to the elected government." "This kind of programme to meet the people and receive petitions of grievances was adopted by the previous Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi who was at loggerheads with the then elected government headed by V Narayanasamy," the AIADMK leader said.

Also Read | DMK dismisses Palaniswami's accusations on projects as 'gibberish'

The Lt Governor had recently announced that people could meet her at Raj Nivas after seeking prior appointment and hand over petitions relating to their grievances on every second and fourth Saturday. According to official sources, 20 people had met the Lt Governor on Saturday and submitted petitions seeking solutions.

AIADMK
Puducherry
India News
Indian Politics
Tamilisai Soundararajan

