Puducherry MLA tests positive for Covid-19

PTI
PTI, Puducherry,
  • Aug 23 2020, 22:56 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2020, 22:56 ist
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) legislator in Puducherry, R Siva tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

A spokesman of the Department of Health and Family Welfare here told P T I that the samples collected from the legislator confirmed the infection and on his request he had been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai.

The Covid-19 tally in the union territory rose to 10,522 on Sunday with the addition of 412 fresh cases while the toll mounted to 159 with eight deaths, according to the Health department.

