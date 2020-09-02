Puducherry records 397 fresh Covid-19 cases, 13 deaths

Puducherry logged 397 new cases of coronavirus and 13 related fatalities on Wednesday, pushing the overall tally in the union territory to 15,157.

Director of Health and Family Welfare, S Mohan Kumar said in a release that 13 people, including two women, succumbed to the viral infection raising the toll to 253. He said of the 15,157 cases, as many as 4,936 were active while 9,968 patients recovered and were discharged.

The cases reported in the last 24 hours were identified after examination of 1,315 samples.

The Director noted that the fatality and recovery rates were 1.67 percent and 65.76 percent respectively.

He said 77,428 samples have been tested so far and it was found that 60,902 were found to be negative and result of examination of remaining samples was awaited. As many as 293 patients were discharged during the last 24 hours.

The 13 people who died were in the age group ranging between 45 and 88 years.

Of the 397 new cases in the Union Territory, Puducherry region accounted for 345 cases followed by 46 in Yanam and 6 in Karaikal. Mahe did not report any new case.