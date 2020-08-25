Puducherry records highest single day spike of 571 Covid-19 cases

Puducherry on Tuesday registered its highest single-day spurt of 571 new coronavirus cases and eight deaths, taking the overall tally to 11,426. Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release that the fresh infections were reported during last 24 hours ending 10 am on Tuesday in the Union Territory.

Of the four regions constituting the Union Territory, Puducherry accounted for 529 new cases followed by 36 in Karaikal and six in Yanam. Mahe region an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala had reported no new case of Covid-19.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

The Director further said 571 cases were identified after examination of 1,327 samples, while 331 patients were discharged. Eight more people, including a 55-year-old woman, succumbed to the viral infection, raising the total number of fatalities to 172.

Seven male patients and one female died of the virus at hospitals in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam regions. Mahe did not register any death, the release said. Most of those who died had co-morbidities and they were in the age groups ranging between 50 and 73 years.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The official said 3,981 cases out of the cumulative cases were active, while 7,273 patients recovered and were discharged. The Department of Health and Family Welfare has so far tested 65,769 samples and found 52,857 to be negative. Results of examination of remaining samples were awaited, the Director said.

The fatality rate was 1.51 per cent in Puducherry while recovery rate was 63.65 per cent. Meanwhile, a total lockdown was observed in Puducherry and Karaikal regions on Tuesday in response to the call given by the government.

All shops, business establishments, banks and trading centres remained shut while medical shops and retail outlets selling milk functioned as usual as they were exempted from total shutdown. The lockdown would be in force till 6 am on Wednesday.