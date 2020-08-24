Puducherry reports 345 fresh Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths

Puducherry on Monday reported 345 new Covid-19 cases of infection, taking the overall tally to 10,859 while five more people including three women succumbed to the infection.

The 345 fresh cases were identified after examination of 1,192 samples and 285 patients were discharged during the last 24 hours, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao told a virtual press conference.

Of the overall tally of 10,859 coronavirus cases in the Union Territory 3,753 were active and 6,942 patients have recovered and have been discharged so far, he added.

The five deaths in the last 24 hours pushed the toll to 164.

Most of the deceased had co-morbidities and they were in the age group of 56 to 61 years, the minister said.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare has so far tested 64,652 samples and found 52,169 of them to be negative.

Results of examination of remaining specimens were awaited.

Malladi Krishna Rao batted for two-day weekend total lockdown so that the number of infections could be reduced.

He said he would suggest to the Chief Minister V Narayanasamy at a meeting of the State level Disaster Management Authority later in the day that the two-day lockdown be announced.

He also appealed to the people to adhere to safety protocols.