Puducherry reports 39 fresh COVID-19 cases, overall tally rises to 502

PTI
PTI, Puducherry,
  • Jun 25 2020, 15:58 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2020, 15:58 ist
Migrant workers, walking from Pondicherry to their native Jharkhand, walk along a road during a lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Chennai on June 24, 2020. Credit/AFP Photo

Puducherry on Thursday reported 39 new Covid-19 positive cases taking the overall tally in the union territory to 502.

The fresh cases include two residents of Puducherry undergoing treatment in hospitals in Cuddalore and Chidambaram in Tamil Nadu, a medical bulletin of the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services said.

The total number of active cases stood at 306 while 187 patients were treated and discharged.

There was no fatality and the number fatalities remained at nine.

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao told reporters here that testing of samples would be intensified and it was decided to have 1,000 samples tested every dayin the next few days as against around 520 now.

