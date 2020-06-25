Puducherry reports 39 fresh COVID-19 cases, overall tally rises to 502

Puducherry on Thursday reported 39 new Covid-19 positive cases taking the overall tally in the union territory to 502.

The fresh cases include two residents of Puducherry undergoing treatment in hospitals in Cuddalore and Chidambaram in Tamil Nadu, a medical bulletin of the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services said.

The total number of active cases stood at 306 while 187 patients were treated and discharged.

There was no fatality and the number fatalities remained at nine.

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao told reporters here that testing of samples would be intensified and it was decided to have 1,000 samples tested every dayin the next few days as against around 520 now.