Puducherry reports 412 Covid-19 cases, tally touches 10,522

The Covid-19 tally in the union territory rose to 10,522 and the toll mounted to 159 with the addition of 412 fresh cases and eight deaths, the Health department said on Sunday.

There were 3,706 active cases after discharge of 350 patients in the last 24 hours ending at 10 am.

The cumulative recoveries stood at 6,657, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release.

A total of 1,282 samples were tested during the period. So far, 63,590 samples had been sent for tests and of them 51,422 had turned out to be negative while the results of the remaining were awaited, he said.

The rate of fatality was 1.51 percent while the recovery rate was 63.27 percent, the official added.