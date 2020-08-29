Puducherry reports 550 new Covid-19 cases, 12 deaths

Puducherry on Saturday reported 550 new Covid-19 cases taking the overall tally to 13,556 while 12 deaths pushed the toll past the 200 mark.

The 550 new cases were identified after examination of 1,602 samples, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a press release.

Of the total 13,556 cases in the union territory (after transfer of 18 cases to Tamil Nadu's account), the active cases were 4,834.

As many as 8,511 patients have recovered and have been discharged so far while the 12 fatalities in the last 24 hours ending 10 am today took the toll to 211.

The Health Department Director said that 431 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours.

Fatality rate was 1.56 per cent while the recovery rate was 62.78 per cent.

Mohan Kumar said 71,723 samples were tested so far and of them 56,819 were found to be negative.