Puducherry reports 571 Covid-19 cases; tally reached 14,127

The Covid-19 tally in Puducherry rose to 14,127 on Sunday with 571 more people testing positive for the infection, while the number of deaths stood at 221 with 10 fatalities, a top health department official said.

The new cases were detected out of a total of 1,866 samples which were tested in the last 24 hours ending at 10 AM in the Union Territory, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release.

The total active cases stood at 4,938 with cumulative recoveries of 8,968 people after treatment. As many as 457 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours.

According to Kumar the fatality rate in the Union Territory was 1.56 per cent and the recovery rate, 63.48 per cent.

The Director said that 73,165 samples were tested so far, 57,839 had turned out to be negative. The UT's Puducherry region had 516 cases, Yanam 42, Karaikal 12 and Mahe 1, he said.