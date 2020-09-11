Puducherry sees 504 new Covid-19 cases; death toll at 365

Puducherry continued to witness a surge in Covid-19 infections as 12 more people died of the virus and 504 cases were added anew on Friday, taking the overall tally to 19,026.

A release from Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said 12 people succumbed to infection during last 24 hours ending 10 am on Friday, taking the toll to 365.

The Director said 504 fresh cases were recorded at the end of examination of 2,823 samples.

Kumar said 4,878 active cases were reported so far including 3,136 in home quarantine while 13,783 patients recovered and were discharged.

He noted that the fatality and recovery rates were 1.92 per cent and 72.44 per cent respectively in the union territory. As many as 92,904 samples were tested so far and it was found that 71,196 out of them to be negative.

Result of examination of remaining samples was awaited. All the 12 deceased hailed from Puducherry region. Most of those who died had co-morbidities and were in the age group ranging between 40 and 88 years.

Puducherry region accounted for a major chunk of 438 cases followed by 35 in Karaikal, 27 in Yanam and 4 in Mahe region. The official said 394 patients were discharged during last 24 hours.