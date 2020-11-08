Puducherry sees no fresh Covid-19 deaths, 95 new cases

Puducherry sees no fresh Covid-19 deaths, 95 new cases

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.68 per cent and 95.06 per cent respectively

PTI
PTI, Puducherry,
  • Nov 08 2020, 16:07 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2020, 16:07 ist
A medical worker collects a swab sample from a man for a RT-PCR Covid-19 test. Credit: AFP Photo

No fresh Covid-19 deaths were reported in Puducherry on Sunday while 95 new cases took the tally to 35,838.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

With no person dying of the virus today, the toll remained at 601, the health department said.

A total of 136 people were discharged after recovery.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Of the overall 35,838 cases, 1,710 were active, 34,067 patients had recovered and been discharged, Health and Family Welfare Director S Mohan Kumar said in a release here.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.68 per cent and 95.06 per cent respectively.

State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

So far 3,37,714 samples have been sent for testing. Of the fresh cases, Puducherry region accounted for 69, followed by Mahe (16), while Karaikal and Yanam reported five cases each. 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Puducherry

What's Brewing

Remembrance of drives past

Remembrance of drives past

Dancing the dilemmas away

Dancing the dilemmas away

'God Bless America': World media react to Biden's win

'God Bless America': World media react to Biden's win

Brewing a craft

Brewing a craft

A ravaged earth and the long wait for relief

A ravaged earth and the long wait for relief

Kamala Harris: The inspiring story of many firsts

Kamala Harris: The inspiring story of many firsts

DH Toon | US elections and a 'filthy' defeat

DH Toon | US elections and a 'filthy' defeat

 