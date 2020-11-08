Puducherry sees no fresh Covid-19 deaths, 95 new cases

No fresh Covid-19 deaths were reported in Puducherry on Sunday while 95 new cases took the tally to 35,838.

With no person dying of the virus today, the toll remained at 601, the health department said.

A total of 136 people were discharged after recovery.

Of the overall 35,838 cases, 1,710 were active, 34,067 patients had recovered and been discharged, Health and Family Welfare Director S Mohan Kumar said in a release here.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.68 per cent and 95.06 per cent respectively.

So far 3,37,714 samples have been sent for testing. Of the fresh cases, Puducherry region accounted for 69, followed by Mahe (16), while Karaikal and Yanam reported five cases each.