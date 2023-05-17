Punishments for attacking health workers in Kerala enhanced

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to promulgate an ordinance that warrants up to seven years imprisonment and up to a Rs 5 lakh fine for those attacking health workers. It also prescribed time limits for filing charge sheets.

So far the maximum punishment warranted by the Kerala Healthcare Service Persons and Healthcare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act - 2012 was up to three years imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 50,000.

Enhancing the punishments for attacks on health workers and institutions has been a long pending demand of the medical fraternity in view of frequent incidents. The government now acted swiftly following the recent killing of young doctor Vandana Das by a violent person, who was brought for treatment by the police at the Kottarakkara government taluk hospital on May 10.

Read | Another doctor attacked in Kerala

As per the ordinance approved by the cabinet, those causing serious hurt to health workers would get up to seven years imprisonment and up to five lakh fine. Those attacking health workers or hospital staff would get up to five years of imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 2 lakh. Paramedical students are also brought under the purview of the act.

The ordinance also prescribes that all cases registered under the law should be probed by an officer, not below the rank of inspector, and the probe should be completed within 60 days from the registration of the FIR. In order to complete trials in such cases in a time-bound manner special courts would be designated in all districts.

The Indian Medical Association-Kerala chapter welcomed the amendments. However, they urged the government to consider notifying all hospital premises as special security zones.

Health Minister Veena George said that in case of any shortcoming in the ordinance, it could be considered when the matter was taken up by the Assembly.