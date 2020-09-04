Punjab: Sunny Deol visits Gurdaspur, discusses Covid-19 situation with officials

Gurdaspur BJP MP Sunny Deol on Friday visited his constituency and held discussions with senior officials over the coronavirus pandemic and other issues.

The Bollywood actor in the past has faced criticism from his political adversaries, including the Congress, for staying away from his constituency for long periods.

This time, he visited Gurdaspur after a gap of about six months.

The parliamentarian met Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ishfaq and SSP R S Sohal.

After meeting the SSP, Deol tweeted, “Positive discussions were held with the SSP related to making people more aware towards corona and on key issues pertaining to Gurdaspur's law and order.”

He said in his meeting with the deputy commissioner, the fight against coronavirus and development work being carried out by the Union government were discussed.

He is likely to meet senior district officials in Pathankot on Saturday.

Two days ago, Deol had met Union minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi in connection with development work of his constituency.

Meanwhile, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Punjab's Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, said that Deol was not concerned about people's plight.

“We knew right from the start that he will not come here after winning the elections. Has he taken any interest in his constituency? He mostly stays away,” he said.